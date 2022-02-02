This week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Lewiston girls basketball player Katy Wessels. She finished with 19 points Friday as the Bengals beat Clarkston 53-42 in the annual Golden Throne game at the P1FCU Activity Center at Lewis-Clark State College.
Wessels won with 415 votes. Clarkston boys basketball player Austin Steinwand was second with 288 votes. Garfield-Palouse girls basketball player Kenzi Pedersen was third with 263 votes. St. John Bosco girls basketball player Jade Prigge was fourth (146) and Kendrick girls basketball player Erin Morgan took fifth (120).
Wessels wins a $15 gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.