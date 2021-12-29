This week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Lapwai boys basketball player Kase Wynott. Wynott finished with 26 points as the visiting Wildcats beat Washington Class 2A North Central 81-60 on Dec. 21.
Wynott won with 184 votes. Lapwai girls basketball player Jordyn McCormack-Marks was second with 161 votes. Colfax boys basketball player John Lustig was third with 40 votes. Pomeroy girls basketball player Keely Maves and Colton girls basketball player Maggie Meyer tied for fourth (6).
Wynott wins a $15 gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.