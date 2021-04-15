This week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Highland's Kadence Beck. She won the 100 (13.45), the 200 (27.94) and the 400 (1:01.83) at an 18-team meet April 8 at Kamiah.
Beck won with 379 votes. Kamiah baseball player Brady McLay was second with 134 votes and Lewiston softball player Taryn Barney finished third with 93 votes. Genesee baseball player Nate Guinard was fourth (32) and Pullman football player Carson Coulter placed fifth (19).
Beck wins a $15 gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.