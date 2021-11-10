This week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Colfax volleyball player Justice Brown. She had 39 assists and 26 digs Nov. 3 as the Bulldogs clinched a berth to the Washington 2B state volleyball tournament with a 25-20, 24-26, 25-17, 25-18 win against Upper Columbia Academy in a Northeast 2B district semifinal. She then had 24 assists, seven digs and two aces in a 25-12, 25-17, 25-19 district final win Thursday against Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Liberty High School in Spangle, Wash.
Brown won with 497 votes. Kendrick football player Sawyer Hewett was second with 421 votes and Pomeroy volleyball player Keely Maves was third with 273 votes. Moscow boys' swimmers Micah Wolbrech (59) and Reid Johnson (48) were fourth and fifth, respectively.
Brown wins a $15 gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.