This week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Potlatch softball player Josie Larson. She had three hits, including a double, on Saturday as the Loggers beat Genesee 8-6 to claim their first Idaho Class 1A state softball title at the Moscow School District Community Playfields.
Larson won with 542 votes. Troy baseball player Brody Patrick was second with 456 votes. Lapwai girls track athlete Alexis Herrera took third with 410 votes. Orofino boys track athlete Reid Thomas was fourth with 39 votes. Orofino girls track athlete Lindi Kessinger took fifth (37) and Pullman girls golfer Lauren Greeny was sixth (27).
Larson wins a $15 gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.