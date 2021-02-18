This week's Prep Athlete of the Week winner is Lapwai girls' basketball player Jordyn McCormack-Marks. She finished with 13 points to help top-ranked Lapwai beat No. 2 Prairie 54-49 in Friday’s Class 1A Division I district title game.
McCormack-Marks won with 481 votes. Prairie girls' basketball player Madison Shears was second with 427 votes and Kendrick girls' basketball player Erin Morgan was third with 266 votes. Clearwater Valley girls' basketball player Kadance Schilling followed in fourth (197) and St. John Bosco boys' basketball player Cody Wassmuth was fifth (169).
McCormack-Marks wins a $15 Visa gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.