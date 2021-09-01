This week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Potlatch volleyball player Jordan Reynolds. She finished with 18 kills and 11 blocks to help the Loggers to a third-place finish Saturday at the New Plymouth tournament.
Reynolds won with 318 votes. Genesee volleyball player Isabelle Monk was second with 199 votes and ogos football player Jackson Driskill was third with 171 votes. Lewiston football player Jared Jelinek was fourth (21) and Moscow football player Isaiah Murphy took fifth (7).
Reynolds wins a $15 gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.