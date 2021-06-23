This week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Colfax boys' basketball player John Lustig. He finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and six steals Monday as the Bulldogs advanced in the Class 2B Bi-County League tournament with a 62-48 win against Northwest Christian, then he tallied 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists as the visiting Bulldogs downed St. George’s 68-54 in the league semifinal round Wednesday, and he finished with 33 points as host Colfax took out Davenport 68-63 in the league’s championship game Friday.
Lustig won with 252 votes. Pullman boys' basketball player Ayden Barbour was second with 87 votes and Pullman girls' basketball player Meghan McSweeney was third with 64 votes. Clarkston girls' basketball player Ashlyn Wallace was fourth (26) and Clarkston boys' basketball player Xavier Santana was fifth (5).
Lustig wins a $15 gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.