This week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Clarkston wrestler Joey Calene. He won all three of his matches by pin, including the final at 182 pounds in 1:42, to take the title at the Greater Spokane League meet June 9 in Mead, Wash.
Calene won with 431 votes. Asotin boys' basketball player Tanner Nicholas was second with 371 votes. Pullman boys' basketball player Ayden Barbour and Clarkston girls' basketball player Ashlyn Wallace tied for third (147) and Colfax boys' basketball player Mason Gilchrist was fifth (14).
Calene wins a $15 gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.