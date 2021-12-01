This week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Genesee girls' basketball player Isabelle Monk. She finished with 18 points, making four 3-pointers, as the Bulldogs bounced Highland 61-44 in a nonleague game Nov. 22.
Monk won with 237 votes. Moscow boys' basketball player Dylan Rehder was second with 167 votes and Timberline girls' basketball player Sam Brown was third with 80 votes. Moscow girls' basketball player Angela Lassen was fourth (12) and Pullman Christian boys' basketball player Shane Shafer took fifth (4).
Monk wins a $15 gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.