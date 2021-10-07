This week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Asotin volleyball player Haylee Appleford. She finished with 28 assists as the host Panthers remained undefeated at the time with a 17-25, 25-23, 25-21, 24-26, 16-14 Northeast 2B League match win Sept. 29 against Upper Columbia.
Appleford won with 531 votes. Moscow volleyball player Morgan Claus was second with 373 votes and Pomeroy football player Braeden Fruh was third with 250 votes. Clarkston girls' soccer player Rebecca Skinner was fourth (208) and Genesee football player Jack Johnson took fifth (102).
Appleford wins a $15 gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.