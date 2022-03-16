This week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Orofino softball player Hanna Johnson. She threw a four-hitter two-and-a-half years after pitching her previous game thanks to surgery to lead the Maniacs to a 19-2 nonleague victory against visiting Bonners Ferry in the second game of a nonleague doubleheader Friday.
Johnson won with 715 votes. Asotin softball player McKenzie Adler-Nowoj was second with 467 votes. Pullman boys soccer player Tom Cole was third with 173 Orofino baseball player Landon Hudson took fourth (61) and Lewiston baseball player Chris Rickard was fifth (60).
Johnson wins a $15 gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.