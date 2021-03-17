This week's Prep Athlete of the Week winner is Grangeville baseball player Blake Schoo. He had a grand slam and threw a no-hitter to help the visiting Bulldogs register a 16-0 win in the first game of a nonleague doubleheader Saturday at New Plymouth.
Schoo won with 968 votes. Asotin girls' cross country runner Chloe Overberg was second with 715 votes and Lewiston softball player Taryn Barney was third with 374 votes. Clarkston football player Eddie Berglund was fourth (241) and Clarkston girls' soccer player Luella Skinner took fifth (203).
Schoo wins a $15 Visa gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.