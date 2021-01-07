This week's Prep Athlete of the Week winner is Lapwai girls' basketball player Grace Sobotta. She had 12 points in a 52-43 victory Dec. 29 against Moscow, then finished with nine points, six steals and four assists in a 46-40 victory Dec. 30 against Grangeville in a four-team post-Christmas tournament at the new Lewiston High School.
Sobotta won with 477 votes. Potlatch girls' baasketball player Josie Larson took second with 179 votes and Genesee boys' basketball player Cy Wareham was third with 167 votes. Highland boys' basketball player Lane Wassmuth followed in fourth (123) and Lewiston boys' basketball player Braydon Forsman was fifth (115).
Sobotta wins a $15 Visa gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.