This week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Potlatch softball player Emma Chambers. The consistent junior racked up nine hits, including three doubles; nine runs; four RBI and four walks in four games as the Loggers rolled to third place during the weekend at the Class 1A state tournament in Caldwell.
Chambers won with 1,052 votes. Orofino girls' track athlete Lindi Kessinger was second with 929 votes and Prairie baseball player Reece Shears was third with 302 votes. Kamiah boys' track athlete Jace Sams was fourth (258) and Genesee baseball player Jack Johnson took fifth (262).
Chambers wins a $15 gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.