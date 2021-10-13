This week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Clarkston's girls' soccer player Ella Ogden. She had three goals and an assist Thursday as the host Bantams routed Rogers 12-0 in Class 2A Greater Spokane League action.
Ogden won with 274 votes. Prairie football player Brody Hasselstrom was second with 220 votes and Troy volleyball player Morgan Blazzard was third with 37votes. Lewiston boys' soccer player Teddy Kessler was fourth (32) and Marebeth Stemrich took fifth (16).
Ogden wins a $15 gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.