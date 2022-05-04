This week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Clarkston baseball player Nathan Somers. His one-out single in the seventh inning scored Emett Slagg with the winning run as the host Bantams beat Grangeville 9-8 in a nonleague game April 27. Somers had two hits in the game.
Somers won with 369 votes. Lewiston boys track athlete Kobe Wessels was second with 314 votes. Orofino softball player Kaycee Hudson took third wtih 108 votes. Genesee baseball player Cameron Meyer was fourth with 50 votes. Grangeville softball player Mattie Thacker (27) was fifth and Troy softball player Madison Bindel placed sixth (21).
Somers wins a $15 gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.