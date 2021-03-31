This week's Prep Athlete of the Week winner is Clarkston volleyball player Amya Dahl. She finished with 34 assists and three aces as the Bantams closed the regular season Thursday with a 22-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-13 Class 2A Greater Spokane League win against North Central.
Dahl won with 564 votes. Pomeroy softball player Keely Maves was second with 457 votes and Lewiston softball player Taryn Barney was third with 301 votes. Asotin football player Brayden Barnea was fourth (284) and Pullman girls' soccer player Keely Franklin placed fifth (7).
Dahl wins a $15 Visa gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.