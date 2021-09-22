This week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Asotin girls' cross country runner Chloe Overberg. She finished with a time of 17:33 to win the individual title Saturday at the Les MacDowell Invitational at the Lewis-Clark State Cross Country Trail.
Overberg won with 307 votes. Logos volleyball player Lily Leidenfrost was second with 213 votes and Prairie volleyball player Tara Schlader was third with 201 votes. Genesee football player Angus Jordan was fourth (45) and Moscow girls' soccer player Angela Lassen took fifth (15).
Overberg wins a $15 gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.