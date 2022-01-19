This week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Colfax girls basketball player Brynn McGaughy. She finished with 23 points, including 16 in the fourth quarter, and added 10 rebounds Friday as the Bulldogs knocked off previously undefeated Liberty 60-53 in a Northeast 2B League game in Spangle, Wash.
McGaughy won with 490 votes. Garfield-Palouse boys basketball player Cameron Merrill was second with 394 votes. Pullman boys basketball player Jaedyn Brown was third with 228 votes. Logos boys basketball player Will Casebolt was fourth (142) and Kendrick boys basketball player Ty Koepp took fifth (107).
McGaughy wins a $15 gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.