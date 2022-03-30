This week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Moscow boys golfer Bryden Brown. He shot a 68 to win the Lewiston Invitational on March 21 at Lewiston Golf and Country Club.
Brown won with 720 votes. Clarkston softball player Leah Copeland was second with 672 votes. Moscow baseball player Mike Kiblen took third with 283 votes. Grangeville baseball player Cody Klement was fourth with 187 votes. Genesee baseball player Derek Burt took fifth (110) and Clearwater Valley girls track athlete Eva Lundgren was sixth (25).
Brown wins a $15 gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.