This week's Prep Athlete of the Week winner is Orofino wrestler Brayden Turcott. He won his third career Class 2A district tournament title Saturday at St. Maries, this one at 145 pounds.
Turcott won with 775 votes. Lewiston wrestler Tristan Bremer was second with 690 votes and Lapwai girls' basketball player Omari Mitchell was third with 565 votes. Prairie girls' basketball player Madison Shears was followed in fourth (378) and Kendrick girls' basketball player Erin Morgan was fifth (348).
Turcott wins a $15 Visa gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.