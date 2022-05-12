This week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Asotin baseball player Gavin Ells. He was 4-for-5 with four runs scored and two RBI, and also allowed two hits and struck out four in going the distance in the first game of a Class 2B Bi-County League doubleheader sweep, 12-1 and 11-1, on Thursday against visiting Davenport.
Ells won with 266 votes. Kendrick softball player Erin Morgan was second with 136 votes. Lewiston baseball player Chris Ricard took third wtih 76 votes. Moscow boys golfer Bryden Brown took fourth (31) and Pullman boys soccer player Aden Athar was fifth (five).
Ells wins a $15 gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.