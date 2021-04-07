This week's Prep Athlete of the Week winner is Asotin girls' cross country runner Chloe Overberg. She won her fifth consecutive race of the season Saturday, taking the Northeast 2B individual title in a time of 18:18 to set the school record at the LCSC Cross Country Trail.
Overberg won with 350 votes. Pullman girls' soccer player Meghan McSweeney was second with 188 votes and Pullman football player Hyatt Utzman was third with 64 votes. Clarkston girls' soccer player Luella Skinner was fourth (22) and Potlatch baseball player Tyler Howard placed fifth (18).
Overberg wins a $15 Visa gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.