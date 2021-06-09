This week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Colfax girls' basketball player Asher Cai. She finished with 30 points, including 5-of-10 from 3-point range, as the Bulldogs beat Asotin 73-47 in a Bi-County 2B League game Tuesday.
Cai won with 396 votes. Clarkston girls' basketball player Ashlyn Wallace was second with 123 votes, Pullman boys' basketball player Grayson Hunt was third with 28 votes and Clarkston boys' basketball player Kasch Auer took fourth (9).
Cai wins a $15 gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.