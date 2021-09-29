This week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Clearwater Valley football player Anthony Fabbi. He finished with 306 yards of total offense, accounted for five total touchdowns and four 2-point conversions Saturday as the visiting Rams beat Logos 82-44 in a Whitepine League Division I game.
Fabbi won with 430 votes. Colfax football player Mason Gilchrist was second with 313 votes and Lewiston volleyball player Katy Wessels was third with 240 votes. Prairie volleyball player Delanie Lockett was fourth (219) and Asotin volleyball player Kayla Paine took fifth (216).
Fabbi wins a $15 gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.