This week's Prep Athlete of the Week winner is Moscow's Angela Lassen. She finished with 21 points and five steals Thursday as the host Bears beat Genesee 54-39 in a nonleague game.
Lassen won with 526 votes. Genesee girls' basketball player Claira Osborne was second with 439 votes and Kendrick boys' basketball player Jagger Hewett was third with 336 votes. Deary boys' basketball player London Kirk followed in fourth (150) and Lewiston boys' basketball player Kash Lang was fifth (56).
Lassen wins a $15 Visa gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.