This week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Lapwai football player Ahlius Yearout. He finished with five touchdowns, including three receiving, and all were 13 or more yards Friday as the Wildcats earned a 58-6 Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament first-round playoff win against visiting Clearwater Valley.
Yearout won with 825 votes. Potlatch football player Tyler Howard was second with 275 votes and Pomeroy football player Trent Gwinn was third with 207 votes. Troy volleyball player Morgan Blazzard was fourth (154) and Logos girls' cross country runner Josephine Wyrick took fifth (113).
Yearout wins a $15 gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.