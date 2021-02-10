EE-DA-HOW Five Spot
Feb. 8
Moscow
Team results — McClure Honda Service Dept. def. McGregors 4-0; White Pass Outfitters def. Bearable Dentistry 4-0; Guardian def. Straight Shooters 4-0; Goodson Plumbing def. CHS Primeland 4-0; Spence Hardware def. Idaho Cedar Sales 4-0; Gnomeless def. Les Schwab 3-1.
Final team standings — 1. Guardian 38; 2. CHS Primeland 37; 3. Les Schwab 35; 4. Goodson Plumbing 34; 5. Gnomeless 33; 6. Straight Shooters 29; 7. McClure Honda Service Dept. 28; 8. Spence Hardware 24; 9. Idaho Cedar Sales 16; 10. White Pass Outfitters 15; 11. McGregors 13; 12. Bearable Dentistry 10.
High individual scores — Jeffrey Nelson 300 60x; Adam Ferry 299 53x; Jeff Nelson 299 43x; Joe Harder 298 42x.
Personal best — Tellen Lloyd 294 32x; Randy McNeel 298 40x; Jay Goodson 279 15x; Amanda Schmidt 265 11x.
High team score — Spence Hardware 416.