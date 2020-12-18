ARCHERY
EE-DA-HOW Vegas 450 Round
Moscow
Dec. 14
Team results — Goodson Plumbing def. Gnomeless 4-0; Gaurdian def. Bearable Dentistry 4-0; CHS Primeland def. Wilderness Expeditions 4-0; No name def. Idaho Cedar Sales 4-0; Spence Hardware def. McGregors 4-0; Les Schwab def. Straight Shooters 3-1.
Team standings — 1. CHS Primeland 17; 2. Les Schwab 15; T3. Gaurdian 13; T3. Goodson Plumbing 13; 5. Gnomeless 10; T6. No name 9; T6. Idaho Cedar Sales 9; 8. Spence Hardware 8; 9. Straight Shooters 7; 10. McGregors 6; 11. Wilderness Expeditions 5; 12. Bearable Dentistry 4.
High individual scores — Rusty Reid 436 16x; Jeff Nelson 433 18x; Adam Ferry 433 13x.
High team score — No name 678.