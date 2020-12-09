EE-DA-HOW VEGAS 450 ROUND
Moscow
Week 1
Team results — Les Schwab def. No name 3-1; Gaurdian def. Wilderness Expectation 3-1; Straight Shooters def. McGregors 3-1; Goodson Plumbing def. Bearable Dentistry 4-0; CHS Primeland def. Spence Hardware 4-0; Idaho Cedar Sales def. Gnomeless 4-0.
Team standings — 1. CHS Primeland 12; T2. Idaho Cedar Sales 8; T2. Les Schwab 2; T4. McGregors 6; T4. Gaurdian 6; T4. Gnomeless 6; T4. Straight Shooters 6; T8. No name 5; T8. Goodson Plumbing 5; T10. Bearable Dentistry 4; T10. Spencer Hardware 4; 12. Wilderness Expectations 2.
High individuals — Jeffrey Nelson 444 29x, Adam Ferry 440 20x, Joe Harder 438 20x.
Personal best — Amanda Scmit 321.
High team score — McGregors, Straight Shooters 616.