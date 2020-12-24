ARCHERY
EE-DA-HOW Vegas 450 Round
Moscow
Dec. 21
Team results — Bearable Dentistry def. Idaho Cedar Sales 3-1; McClure Honda Service Dept. def. Straight Shooters 4-0; Goodson Plumbing def. White Pass Outfitters 4-0; Gaurdian def. Spence Hardware 3-1; Les Schwab def. Gonmeless 4-0; CHS Primeland def. McGregors 3-1.
Team standings — 1. CHS Primeland 20; 2. Les Schwab 19; T3. McClure Honda Service Dept. 17; T3. Goodson Plumbing 17; 5. Gaurdian 16; T6. Idaho Cedar Sales 10; T6. Gnomeless 10; 8. Spence Hardware 9; T9. McGregors 7; T9. Bearable Dentistry 7; T9. Straight Shooters 7; 12. White Pass Outfitters 5.
High individual scores — Jeffrey Nelson 450 31x; Jeff Nelson 438 16x; Mark Bernard 433 21x.
Personal best — Kas Morris 346 3x; Mitch Hartly 420 13x; Mathrew Goodson 419 6x; Noelan Schmidt 425 13x; Scott Buessow 153 3x; Casey Anderson 404 7x.
High team score — McClure Honda Service Dept. 678.