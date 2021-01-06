EE-DAW-HOW Five Spot
Moscow
Jan. 4
Team results — Straight Shooters def. Goodson Plumbing 4-0; McGregors def. White Pass Outfitters 3-1; CHS Primeland def. Gnomeless 3-1; Idaho Cedar Sales def. Les Schwab 4-0; Gaurdian def. McClure Honda Service Dept. 4-0; Spence Hardware def. Bearable Dentistry 4-0.
Team standings — 1. CHS Primeland 27; 2. Les Schwab 23; T3. Goodson Plumbing 20; T3. Gaurdian 20; 5. McClure Honda Service Dept. 18; 6. Spence Hardware 16; T7. Gnomeless 15; T7. Straight Shooters 15; 9. Idaho Cedar Sales 14; 10. McGregors 10; T11. Bearable Dentistry 7; T11. White Pass Outfitters 7.
High individual scores — Jeffrey Nelson 300 57x; Craig Chatterton 300 44x; Mark Gottschalk 300 41x.
Personal best — Nolan Schmidt 295 28x; Tellan Lloyd 281 28x.
High team score — Spence Hardware 404.