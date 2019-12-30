Kamiah High School boys’ basketball player Jace Sams can play every position, but because he’s the biggest player the Kubs have, the 6-footer often will end up in the post.
“Athletically, he’s one of the most — if not the most — gifted kids on our team size and speedwise,” coach Aaron Skinner said. “He’s got a great nose for the ball and he never complains about the positions we put him in.
“Whether it’s guard, forward or center, he’s more than happy to do it.”
That versatility can make Sams difficult for defenses to stop. That was the case in his 23-point, 13-rebound performance as the Kubs beat Clearwater Valley 68-36. For that performance, online readers voted Sams the Prep Athlete of the Week.
Off the court, Skinner called Sams “probably one of the best kids you’re ever going to be around.”
Likeable and genuine, “he’s the kind of kid who’d give you the shirt off his back if you asked him,” Skinner added.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, Sams volunteers in his community.
“He’s involved in a youth center here in town, trying to keep kids off drugs and keeping them on the right path,” Skinner said.
Skinner knew Sams was dialed in against Clearwater Valley when Sams converted a give-and-go layin in transition.
“It was in the second half, when we really started to pull away,” Skinner said of Sams’ give-and-go bucket. “We did an early offense, and he caught it on the elbow and just took it to the rim.
“Just the look in CV’s players’ faces explained the way the game was going to continue to go.”
Skinner called Sams’ performance a testament to Sams and his teammates.
“They’re starting as a team to play more together and they’re feeding off of each other,” Skinner said. “It’s pretty easy for one person to shine in any game, but when they all start encouraging each other — playing with each other, not playing independently — it allows people to shine a little bit more.”