This time, officials let Harris have his big return

PULLMAN — When Travell Harris broke free for an 83-yard kickoff return in Washington State’s 49-22 win Saturday against Stanford, everyone in the Cougar camp probably had the same thought.
Poetic justice.
In a Nov. 9 loss at California, Harris had returned a kick to the 50-yard line, only to see the big play negated by a personal foul that, the Pac-12 admitted later, was called on the wrong team. It cost the Cougars 57 yards.
Harris’ return to the Stanford 10-yard line, which set up a third-quarter touchdown, left WSU coach Mike Leach alluding to the fiasco at Cal in his characteristic indirect way, still leery of drawing a cash penalty for criticizing officials.
“He’s had some obstructions that weren’t his doing,” Leach said. “And they were a number of people’s doing. So you can evaluate that very carefully. Yeah, it was good, because he hasn’t gotten all the yards he deserved this year.”
After Harris’ return, the Cougars produced 24 points in less than 19 minute.
“I thought that flipped the entire momentum of the game,” WSU quarterback Anthony Gordon said. “It goes to show all three sides of the ball are very important.”
KICK FOLLIES — After nine games of perfection in field goals and point-after kicks this season, WSU placekicker Blake Mazza encountered some unexpected turbulence in the latter category.
Casey Toohill of Stanford blocked Mazza’s first PAT attempt, and the ball dribbled free to evoke memories of a blocked California kick against the Cougars the previous week. WSU holder Oscar Draguicevich III alertly kicked the ball to prevent the Cardinal from attempting the sort of 2-point conversion dash Wazzu’s George Hicks III made at Cal.
Later, after the Cougs’ third touchdown, Tyler Williams’ snap was high, forcing Mazza to hesitate as Draguicevich secured the ball. Running out of time, Mazza wound up pooching the ball, and it fell short of the crossbar.
On the other hand, Mazza went 3-for-3 in field goals to remain perfect in 18 tries this year.
Leach, no fan of field goals, admitted Mazza’s proficiency is mitigating his usual reluctance to attempt them.
“The fact that he’s done a good job makes it a lot more appealing,” he said.
NUNN TO SAFETY — Second-year freshman Pat Nunn made his second career start for the Cougars, leaving the nickelback role he’s been playing recently to assume Skyler Thomas’ spot at safety. Leach didn’t explain the move, but defensive coaches are looking for answers to their recent big-play problems.
Thomas played sparingly in the first quarter but was restored to his usual role the rest of the way, making a fourth-quarter interception that helped spur WSU’s late surge.
