When he first came to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley from the Dominican Republic to pursue a baseball career in the early 1970s, Olmedo Antonio “Tony” Perez knew no one and spoke no English.
By the time he died in 2006 at the age of 52, Perez had become a well-known hero in the region, and an annual softball tournament was founded in his honor by former teammate and friend Stan Otto. The Tony Perez Softball Tournament has gone on to become the biggest community softball event in the area. It now stands to be one of the few organized sporting events of any kind in the past several months to escape cancellation because of the coronavirus pandemic, with its 15th annual edition set to begin 9 a.m. today at Airport Park.
Otto considers this year’s tournament to have particularly special significance, because he feels Perez’s life and example are important in a time of heightened racial tension.
“He was our Roberto Clemente,” Otto said, comparing Perez to the legendary Puerto Rican immigrant major leaguer who broke racial barriers on the field and was known for charitable work off it. “He was our humanitarian, and our best player too.
“What Tony meant to so many people — his humanitarian bonding of communities — is absolutely priceless. The world could use a whole lot of Tony now.”
Perez, who had distinguished himself as a youth pitcher growing up in the city of Santiago de los Caballeros, started his minor league baseball career playing for the Lewiston Broncs in 1971. He found a place in the New York Mets minor league system and was slated to play for the big league team, but his career was derailed when he was injured in a police shooting after being mistaken for a criminal suspect during a trip back to his native country. His pro baseball fortunes never recovered, and he returned to Lewiston in 1977 to build a new life with his wife, Cindy, who had grown up in Lapwai.
Back in the valley, Perez worked 20 years for the local branch of the nonprofit charity Community Action while raising four children. He was well-known for his generosity and congeniality, and for his avid pursuit of a variety of hobbies, including fishing, billiards and community softball.
It was through that last venture Perez met Otto in the mid-1980s, and the two became teammates on Lewiston’s Wavemaster Waterbeds team. They won an American Softball Association state title in 1990 after making an improbable comeback from an early defeat in the double-elimination draw.
“We got in the loser’s bracket,” recalled Otto, who draws added personal significance from the fact this year’s tournament marks the 30th anniversary of their title together. “It was 105 degrees — past records will verify that — and we ended up winning, I think it was seven straight, to win that title.
“Tony carried our team with his spirit. That’s just an amazing deal. Those were the glory days; winning was a big, big deal.”
Otto and Perez were traveling teammates for a decade in all and remained friends until Perez died. Perez’s sons, Lysandro and Winfred, played high school baseball for Lewiston and Lapwai, respectively, in the 1990s, and Winfred would go on to build a career as head coach for the Wildcats.
Perez suffered a stroke in late 2005. He held on for some months, but passed away from complications on Sept. 6, 2006, while in New York for treatment. Saddened to have missed Perez’s funeral, Otto was inspired to hold the inaugural tournament as a second memorial to the life of a man who “meant so much to so many,” and dozens of Perez’s old friends and acquaintances promptly rose to the call.
“He would fish after work and take it to people that couldn’t fish,” Otto said of Perez. “... He just brought happiness and bonded communities, and that’s why we honor him. I want people to remember what Tony did. People would tell stories of Tony — his kindness, his laughter, what a great player he was.”
Otto estimates around a third of the players registered for this year’s event are among those who participated in the first tourney and have returned faithfully since. The event will include 14 men’s and six women’s teams divided into several brackets according to skill level. Teams that win their brackets will receive championship T-shirts, and each team will receive three all-star shirts to be distributed to standout players by the coaches.
In the current climate of concern, Otto feared he would be forced or pressured to call off this year’s tournament, but such a directive never came.
“I’ve been waiting for the bomb to drop on me at any time,” he admitted, “but now we’re so close I’m not worried.”
Otto praised Lewiston city employees’ hard work in cleaning and sanitizing park facilities in advance of the event, and noted the city expects attendees to observe physical distancing guidelines.
“It’s a big park,” he said. “They’ll be able to do it.”
The festivities also will include a ceremony for the latest inductees into the Lewiston Parks and Recreation Hall of Fame, which was started around a decade ago to honor community sports figures exhibiting outstanding longevity, sportsmanship and talent.
This year’s inductees include Heather Lang, Brian Bonds, Debbie Osborne, Josh Leighton, Linda King, and three members of an important area softball family: Nick Chance, Bob Chance Sr. and Bob Chance Jr.
“They were Tony’s really good friends and teammates, and they had a whole lot to do with putting Lewiston softball on the map,” Otto said of the Chance family.
After the ceremony, the championship rounds will begin around 3:30 p.m. Attendance at the tournament is free.
In addition to those who knew and loved him during his lifetime, Otto hopes young people will come learn about Perez and the lessons to be found in his life story.
“He bonded communities,” Otto said. “He bonded races; it’s just what he did naturally. For him to come here and do what he did — the friends he made and relationships that he made from just basically coming out of nowhere and being an extreme minority — for him to be able to bond with this community and be such a popular and powerful figure is just amazing.
“You just don’t meet people like that.”
