This fourth quarter was for the record books

MOSCOW — There were three lead changes, crucial fourth-down conversions, a kickoff returned for a touchdown, an ejection, a season-changing fumble recovery — and that was only in the fourth quarter.
In the ongoing saga that pits Oakley against Prairie in high-stakes games every November, Friday’s installment may have been the best yet. The visiting Hornets (10-1) rallied from multiple fourth-quarter deficits and held on to beat No. 1 Prairie 42-40 at the Kibbie Dome, ending the Pirates’ bid for a second consecutive Class 1A Division I state championship. Both coaches agreed it was the type of back-and-forth battle that’s best fit for the playoffs, and the final 12 minutes offered an entire game’s worth of drama.
“This was everything that we thought it could or would or should be,” Oakley coach Brennan Jones said.
“We had interceptions, fumble recoveries, it was big – exactly what playoff football should be,” Prairie coach Ryan Hasselstrom added.
The final stanza started fast, with Dace Jones hauling in a 33-yard touchdown on the first play of the quarter to give Oakley a 36-34 lead — Prairie’s first deficit of the game and only the second time the Pirates trailed all season. A few plays later, Tayden Hibbard put Prairie back in front with a 47-yard touchdown run, shifting momentum back to the hosts.
But it was snatched back in an instant. Dace Jones took the ensuing kickoff 87 yards up Oakley’s sideline and into the end zone, giving Oakley a 42-40 lead with 8:26 to go in the quarter.
The way it was going, the Kibbie Dome crowd held its breath with every snap of the ball.
“Play after play after play,” Brennan Jones said. “They made big plays, we made big plays.”
But then the whirlwind fourth quarter slowed down — scoring-wise, anyway. Emotions couldn’t rest yet.
Early in Prairie’s possession following Dace Jones’ kickoff return, Brody Hasselstrom bullied his way to the sticks on third-and-long, but the Pirates moved backward anyway after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that resulted in an ejection. Brody Hasselstrom then repeated his effort, moving Prairie closer to the 50-yard line.
Later in the possession, Pirates quarterback Cole Schlader was hit as he started to throw, but the loose ball fortuitously fell into the hands of Prairie center Chase Kaschmitter. Schlader later survived slips that could have derailed handoffs and toss plays as Prairie methodically milked the clock and drove closer and closer to Oakley’s end zone.
On fourth-and-4 with 1:31 on the clock, Schlader ran to his left and got the first down to keep Prairie’s season alive. The Pirates, now with first-and-goal, were in position to tick time all the way down and score the game-winning touchdown with a few seconds remaining.
But Oakley got a stop on first-and-goal, then another on second-and-goal, and recovered Prairie’s mishandled snap on third-and-goal to seal the win.
A long-awaited exhale for Oakley, and a heartbreaking end for the Pirates (9-1).
“We just made one more play than they did and that’s all that came down to,” Brennan Jones said. “... We could not put them down. They didn’t quit. They did not quit. And thankfully, we didn’t either.”
Guernsey may be contacted at mguernsey@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268 or on Twitter @MD_Guernsey.