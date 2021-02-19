BOISE — When Grangeville paid a December visit to Cole Valley Christian of Meridian as part of a weekend trip, coach Michelle Barger left a couple of things in her suitcase at the hotel: a man-to-man defense and a press.
Upon returning to the Treasure Valley for the Idaho Class 2A girls’ basketball tournament, Barger opened her luggage, grabbed the man-to-man defense and the press and sprung both on the top-ranked Chargers on Thursday as the Bulldogs won a first-round game 37-29 at Bishop Kelly High School.
Grangeville (17-4) now moves on to face Bear Lake of Montpelier at 4 p.m. Pacific today in a semifinal-round game. Bear Lake, which nipped Ririe 38-36, never has faced Grangeville in the state tournament.
It is the third consecutive season Grangeville drew the top-ranked team in the first round. Two seasons ago, the Bulldogs fell to Soda Springs; last season Grangeville lost to Melba.
But Barger and her team had been pointing to this matchup since Grangeville’s 43-41 overtime win against Cole Valley on Dec. 12.
“We knew it would be either Cole Valley or Melba,” Barger said. “That’s why we scheduled them and New Plymouth early in the season. And all three of them are here.”
The tight man-to-man defense and the press gave the Chargers (17-2) fits. After Cole Valley led 11-10 after one quarter, the Chargers scored only 18 points the rest of the way.
“We pressed them today and I thought that really disturbed them,” Barger said. “I don’t think they were ready for that.”
The patient Bulldogs led 19-15 at halftime, and at that point, it was still anyone’s game. That was until Macy Smith hit a pair of 3-pointers within two minutes of each other midway through the third quarter. That made it 27-16, and Cole Valley didn’t get closer than seven points the rest of the way.
“In a game like this, 11 points feels like 30,” Charger coach Matt Beglinger said. “It’s state basketball; it’s very much possession basketball. Those were huge shots they hit. While we were struggling to find our stroke, they found theirs.”
Smith said the big shots from distance were just part of the offense.
“They weren’t designed plays,” the junior said. “It was just finding the open person and taking the shots.”
Balanced scoring was the key for Grangeville. Smith led the way with 11, Talia Brown and Bailey Vanderwall each scored nine and Camden Barger had eight.
Beglinger had trouble finding words after the game for the performance, which included a 1-for-17 effort from outside.
“Honestly, I’m struggling to find answers,” he said outside the quiet Charger locker room. “That’s a very sound team, great player leadership. Obviously, a credit to them. I didn’t see it unfolding that way.”
COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (17-2)
Julee Caven 0 0-2 0, Hadley Fraas 0 2-2 2, Emma Boyette 0 0-0 0, Ellie Fraas 1 3-5 6, Lyndsie Krogh 1 1-4 3, Grace Wingard 0 0-0 0, Desirae Kingery 4 0-0 8, Anna Veeck 4 2-3 10. Totals 10 8-16 29.
GRANGEVILLE (17-4)
Camden Barger 2 4-6 8, Macy Smith 3 3-4 11, Talia Brown 3 3-4 9, Zoe Lutz 0 0-1 0, Cameran Green 0 0-2 0, Bella Dame 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vanderwall 3 3-7 9. Totals 11 13-24 37.
Cole Valley Christian 11 4 5 9—29
Grangeville 10 9 9 9—37
3-point goals — E. Fraas, Smith 2.
