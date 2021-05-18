It’s mid-January, and Clarkston is on the homestretch, in close pursuit of a district crown.
To return to status quo ahead of a much-delayed, five-week basketball season, Bantam boys’ coach Justin Jones has employed that line of thinking at recent practices.
“That’s the only way to go about it,” he said. “We’re competing for a spot at the end, even though that spot is at the top of our league, and not at the state tournament. That’s what we’re driving for.”
After all, CHS tends to put all the pieces together and perform at its best when the playoffs start to creep up.
Coming off a runner-up finish at State, Jones wants his rebuilt Bantams to “approach every game” in this super-abbreviated campaign with a postseasonlike mentality.
A Class 2A banner isn't on the line. But a title in their first season as a member of this restructured Greater Spokane League still is.
“First and foremost, the team goal is to make sure we have a great experience together,” Jones continued, “and at the same time, keep that competitiveness. Our program is at a certain level, and I want to respect that.
“So we’re basically taking away November and December. We’re in the middle of January. If we can get our mindset around that, I think we’ll feel good about it.”
Clarkston opens its 10-game regular-season slate at 7 tonight in Kramer Gym against GSL foe Rogers. A reduced number of spectators will be permitted.
The Bantams went 20-6 last year, winning the now-defunct Great Northern League and four playoff games before falling 56-53 to North Kitsap in the state final.
They graduated nine players from that squad, including all-time CHS scoring leader Tru Allen, a two-time GNL MVP.
“We’ve had a certain style. We’ll adjust that style,” Jones said. “The team goals are like they always are — about the development and the process. We’ll just need to hyperspeed that this year and have fun with it.”
Three seniors — posts Wyat Chatfield and Dawson Packwood, and guard Misael Perez — are the only remaining letterwinners.
Otherwise, the talent is dispersed. The Bantams plan to tease out how minutes are distributed over their first few outings. Jones looks forward to this club’s depth, and the challenge of uncovering the latest CHS breakout.
“I’m returning a lot of really good players who are all a very similar caliber,” he said. “We’re in a great position to see who kinda takes that jump. I feel like they all will. It’s an exciting place for them because now they’re the face of Clarkston basketball.”
The 6-foot-8 Chatfield, a Spokane Community College signee, is the most experienced, having played a key role last season.
“I’ve gotten bigger, I’ve gotten stronger, and improved my shooting tremendously,” Chatfield said. “I’m definitely stronger at the rim.”
Jones pointed to the 6-4 Packwood as the team’s stabilizing vocal presence. He’ll head off to the College of Idaho on a football scholarship later this year. But before then, the powerful lineman will surely be a force underneath for the sizable Bantams.
“We have a little different variety of players. We definitely have more bigs,” Chatfield noted.
Perez bulked up about 15 pounds this offseason. He boasts silky ballhandling and a touch from 3-point land, but prides his game on facilitation.
“We have a lot of plays, a lot of motions,” he said. “Being a leader, passing and setting screens, I’m best at things like that.”
Perez has nearly recovered from an injury sustained during Clarkston’s recent football season. At full strength, Jones sees him as a top-flight GSL point guard.
Yet that duty mostly will be shared, Jones indicated.
“We’re strong at the guard position, so I’m not really going to designate a point guard,” he said. “We’ll keep it relatively balanced. The best teams I’ve had, that’s the way we did it.”
Guards Kasch Auer and Trevor Ray are in line for standout senior seasons. Auer is set apart by pure athleticism, and Ray hangs his hat on defense and floor-stretching shooting. Forward Cole Morscheck (6-2) rounds out the group of six seniors.
“Those seniors will put their whole heart and soul into this thing,” Jones said.
Chatfield mentioned Conrad Dudley, a 6-6 post, and lengthy guard Mason Van Tine as juniors primed to step into bigger roles.
Perez said “execution” has been preached above all else, considering the new-look roster. The touches will be divvied up in sets, and the impromptu isolation plays less frequent.
“We’re taking it day by day,” he said. “I feel like we’re where we’re supposed to be. We have a mission. We want to win every game. We’re having fun and building chemistry, but we’re not messing around.”
Jones’ teams are often distinguished by their defense, and this outfit will be no exception. The question of top producers offensively remains up in the air.
Several Bantams were able to stay fit this summer, playing pick-up tournament games at Culdesac against tough competition from all around the Northwest.
“That helped us connect,” Chatfield said. “We’re eager to play. Our motivations haven’t changed.”
The unpredictable nature of the season isn’t lost on Jones, who has told his team to expect disruptions, roll with whatever punches may come and keep up the pursuit like it’s playoff time already.
“You’re not sure how things will sit a week from now, but we’ll continue to do what we do,” he said. “Hopefully it teaches them resilience, some toughness. At the end of the day, I just want a great experience for the kids. They certainly deserve it.”
