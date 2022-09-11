Things starting to shake out on the high school football scene

We ask ourselves after a loaded schedule of high school football games, what did we learn?
After two weeks, it was hard to tell who was who from the pretenders. Now, it begins to get easier to tell who will be playing in November.
Updated: September 11, 2022 @ 2:09 am
Here are three things that stuck out after this week’s games:
Lewiston starting to take shape
The Bengals certainly have earned the ‘mighty’ title after their past two performances.
Lewiston’s rushing attack has tallied more than 600 rushing yards combined in victories against Capital and Clarkston thanks to its three-headed monster of junior quarterback Drew Hottinger, senior running back Ethan Shaw and junior running back Jackson Lathen.
While it seemed like it was going to be a difficult task to replace Cruz Hepburn and Jace McKarcher in the backfield, this trio of runners have done a good job.
The Bengals have received votes in the media poll each week thus far, receiving their most votes with four a week ago. But the 52-12 rout of the Bantams might give voters a reason to put Lewiston in the top five heading into this Friday’s game at Pendleton (Ore.).
Prairie fans, take a breath
It’s time to relax if you are a fan of the Prairie Pirates.
After a 52-0 loss to Oakley the first week and allowing 32 points in a winning effort against Troy, it could be understandable if the Pirate fan base was getting a little restless.
But Prairie scored a gritty 56-52 victory against an up-and-coming Potlatch team to improve to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the Whitepine League Division I standings.
While this isn’t your mom and dad’s Prairie team, first-year coach TiTi Cain and the Pirates have the capability of hanging around and winning the league. Was there any doubt?
With the enriched football tradition in Cottonwood, the Pirates always seem to find a way to make the plays they need to in order to get into the postseason. As it stands right now, Prairie isn’t doing anything to dispel that theory.
Kamiah at the top of the heap, for now
While Prairie fans can take a deep breath, Kamiah (also at 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the WPL DI) has some fish to fry before turning its focus back to the league. In fact, this next stretch probably will determine the fate of the Kubs’ season.
This week, they play Council, which held on in the final seconds Friday to win at Lewis County. Then Kamiah will play the two teams which are tied with it at the top of the standings in Prairie and Clearwater Valley (2-1, 2-0).
Something has to give in the Whitepine League, and it’s going to bend here soon.
Pixley may be contacted at (208) 848-2290, tpixley@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @TreebTalks.
