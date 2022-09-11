Things starting to shake out on the high school football scene

Lewiston running back Jackson Lathen runs the ball in for a touchdown during Friday’s Battle of the Bridges game against Clarkston at Adams Field.

 August Frank/Tribune

We ask ourselves after a loaded schedule of high school football games, what did we learn?

After two weeks, it was hard to tell who was who from the pretenders. Now, it begins to get easier to tell who will be playing in November.

