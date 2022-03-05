FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Idaho women’s basketball team seemingly had everything it wanted in its hands. After a 1-10 start to the regular season, the Vandals were just 20 minutes away Friday from climbing all the way from the depths to earning a first-round bye in next week’s Big Sky Conference tournament.
Then in one 10-minute span, all those hopes went down the drain.
Northern Arizona took advantage of six Idaho turnovers in the third quarter as the Lumberjacks sprinted away from the Vandals 86-69 in the regular-season finale for the two teams.
In combination with a 59-53 win by Montana (19-10, 12-8) at Sacramento State (14-15, 10-10), Idaho (12-17, 11-9) will be the No. 6 seed in the conference tourney, which will take place at Idaho Central Arena in Boise. The Vandals will play Portland State (5-23, 0-20) for the third time in a stretch of seven days at 7 p.m. Pacific on Monday.
Olivia Moran led four Northern Arizona (15-13, 12-8) players in double figures with 18 points off the bench. Lauren Orndoff added 15 points. Regan Schenck tallied 10 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Emily Rodabaugh finished wtih 10 points for the Lumberjacks, who were 37-for-74 (50 percent) from the field.
Sophomore guard Sydney Gandy had 22 points and three steals for Idaho, which was 23-for-62 (37.1 percent) from the field, including 7-of-29 (24 percent) in the second half and 3-of-10 (30 percent) in the fateful third quarter. Senior guard Louise Forsyth had 16 points and five rebounds in a reserve role. Senior guard Tiana Johnson chipped in 14 points. Junior guard Beyonce Bea finished wtih 13 points, eight rebounds and four steals.
The Vandals had a 21-8 lead with 2:55 left in the first quarter, but Northern Arizona scored the next 10 points and trailed just 21-18 at the 9:49 mark of the second.
The Lumberjacks took the lead with 6:59 to go at 26-25, but couldn’t expand on it. but Gandy’s 3 with 4:48 remaining put Idaho back in front at 33-31. The Vandals held a four-point lead a couple of times after that and went into the locker room ahead 42-39.
It was a 47-41 Idaho advantage a little more than two minutes into the third, but Northern Arizona went on a 9-0 run to take the lead at 50-47 with 5:34 left. The Vandals cut it to one on a pair of Johnson free throws, but the Lumberjacks steadily started to pull away. Another spurt, this time of 14-2, pushed Northern Arizona’s edge to 64-52. The Lumberjacks held a 68-54 leaad after three.
Idaho got to within 12 early in the fourth, but that was the closest it would get.
IDAHO (12-17, 11-9)
Wallace 0-2 0-0 0, Bea 5-13 3-4 13, Gandy 7-14 3-5 22, Kirby 0-1 2-2 2, Johnson 5-13 2-2 14, Atchley 0-2 2-2 2, Forsyth 6-14 4-5 16, Alexander 0-1 0-0 0, Allred 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-62 16-20 69.
NORTHERN ARIZONA (15-13, 12-8)
Schenck 4-10 2-2 10, Rasheed 3-7 0-0 6, Orndoff 6-10 1-2 15, Radford 2-6 0-0 4, N. Moran 3-4 0-0 8, Maio 4-9 1-2 9, O. Moran 8 11 1-2 18, Jaiteh 2-4 0-1 4, Bryant 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 37-74 5-9 86.
Idaho 21 21 12 15—69
Northern Arizona 16 23 29 18—86
3-point goals — Idaho 7-24 (Gandy 5-7, Johnson 2-10, Kirby 0-1, Atchley 0-1, Forsyth 0-1, Wallace 0-2, Allred 0-2), Northern Arizona 7-17 (N. Moran 2-3, Orndoff 2-4, Rodabaugh 2-4, O. Moran 1-1, Maio 0-1, Schenck 0-2, Radford 0-2). Rebounds — Idaho 36 (Bea 8), Northern Arizona 42 (Rasheed 11). Assists — Idaho 8 (Bea 4), Northern Arizona 16 (Schenck 7). Total fouls — Idaho 13, Northern Arizona 16. A — 353.