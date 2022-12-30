The Lapwai faithful traveled in bunches the past three days to the P1FCU Activity Center on the campus of Lewis-Clark State College for the Avista Holiday Tournament.
The loyalty to their two basketball teams paid off Thursday.
After the boys downed Shadle Park of Spokane to win that championship, the girls notched a 54-44 decision against Whitepine League Division I foe Prairie of Cottonwood.
The Wildcats are the second school in the 10-year history of the tournament to win the two titles. Walla Walla previously pulled the trick in 2019.
“Even though we’re small doesn’t mean we’re soft,” Lapwai coach Ada Marks said. “It’s pretty special to go out and be the first Lapwai girls team to win it.”
Here’s how the girls got it done:
Family battle
In small towns, it’s not uncommon to play on the same team as a relative.
This always has been the case for Prairie and Lapwai. In this one, the best duo for each team happens to be related.
For the Pirates (7-3), cousins Tara Schlader and Kristin Wemhoff steer the ship. For the Wildcats (10-1), sisters Jaelyn McCormack-Marks and Jordyn McCormack-Marks can get hot at any moment.
The four girls combined for 60 of the game’s 98 points (61%).
By the end of the game, it was the McCormack-Marks sisters who got the final laugh.
Jordyn McCormack-Marks scored a game-high 21 points and Jaelyn McCormack-Marks made a highlight reel shot for the dagger.
With 1:51 remaining in regulation, Jaelyn McCormack-Marks drove toward the basket, dribbling the ball behind her back with her right hand. While ascending through the air, she moved the ball into her left hand and scored with a LeBron-esque move to give Lapwai a 48-42 lead. She finished with 11 points.
“She’s been working on that move quite a bit,” said Ada Marks, also Jaelyn’s mother. “She’s been working on it with her aunt this past week and she was finally able to hit it.”
Schlader and Wemhoff weren’t without their own highlight reel moments as Wemhoff paced Prairie with 17 points and Schlader added 11.
Ada Marks watched Schlader grab 16 rebounds in the Pirates’ 49-37 win against Clarkston in the semifinal round Wednesday, so the coach felt stopping her was of the utmost importance.
While the Wildcats kept her at bay, limiting her to just 12 boards, she was in foul trouble throughout the game and eventually fouled out.
So close, yet so far away
Beating Lapwai is Prairie’s goal every year.
The pair of rivals already played Dec. 6, with the Pirates losing 52-50 thanks to a buzzer-beater. So playing the Wildcats in a tournament championship game was a bit personal.
Lapwai led for the first 25 minutes before Kylie Schumacher hit the Pirates’ only 3-pointer of the game with 6:43 left in regulation to give Prairie a 37-36 advantage.
The lead lasted all of 23 seconds before Jordyn McCormack-Marks hit a pair of free throws to put Lapwai up 38-37 and this time, for good.
Switched up defense
The Wildcats ran a zone defense for the first three quarters. It made shooting a bit difficult for Prairie, which went 15-of-42 from the field (36%).
The Pirates also didn’t have much scoring production outside of Schlader and Wemhoff, who combined for 64% of their points.
“We wanted to kind of get our legs back underneath us,” Ada Marks said. “We didn’t want to wear ourselves out when we switched back to the press defense.”
When Lapwai switched back to the press in the fourth quarter, things became more difficult for Prairie. The Wildcats held the Pirates to just eight points, going 3-for-11 (27%) from the field.
“I knew we had to add some pressure there at the end,” Ada Marks said. “At the beginning of the quarter I asked them to just stay focused and play solid man-to-man defense and they did a great job doing that.”
PRAIRIE (7-3)
Lexi Schumacher 2 2-2 6, Kristin Wemhoff 5 7-12 17, Riley Enneking 0 0-0 0, Tara Schlader 4 3-5 11, Alli Geis 0 0-0 0, Hailey Hanson 3 0-0 6, Sage Elven 0 0-0 0, Kylie Schumacher 1 1-4 4. Totals 15 13-23 44.
LAPWAI (10-1)
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 3 5-6 11, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 8 1-2 21, Ama George 1 0-0 2, Skylin Parrish 1 0-0 3, Lauren Gould 3 4-6 10 , Jayden Leighton 1 0-0 2, Taya Yearout 0 0-0 0, Qubilah Mitchell 1 3-4 5, Madden Bisbee 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 13-18 54.
Prairie 10 10 14 10—44
Lapwai 16 14 6 18—54
3-point goals — K. Schumacher, Jo. McCormack-Marks 4, Parrish.
Pixley may be contacted at (208) 848-2290, tpixley@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @TreebTalks.
All-tournament team
Kendall Wallace (Clarkston), Madalyn Green (Grangeville), Macy Jerome (Kellogg), Jordyn McCormack-Marks (Lapwai), Zoie Kessinger (Lewiston), Lola Johns (Moscow), Alison Spratling (Pendleton), Kristin Wemhoff (Prairie).
MVP — Jaelyn McCormack-Marks (Lapwai).