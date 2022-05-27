The Westmont Warriors never have played in the Avista NAIA World Series. There still will be plenty of familiarity awaiting them here.
Westmont (45-11), of Santa Barbara, Calif., opens its inaugural run against the venerable host, Lewis-Clark State (54-5), in a rematch of the teams’ Jan. 27 season opener — a 5-3 LCSC road win.
Plus, Westmont coach Robert Ruiz has Series experience. He was an assistant at Azusa Pacific during the team’s World Series appearances in 2007-09.
So the preparation, travel and whirlwind week won’t be totally foreign to the first-timers.
“Those were the Beau Mills years,” Ruiz said, referring to LCSC’s former star slugger and eventual first-round MLB draft pick who was the MVP of the ’07 Series. “So I remember Lewiston fondly.”
It’s been a long road to Harris Field for Ruiz and the California Warriors (45-11). Their Series bid-clinching victory in the Opening Round marked a crescendo more than a decade in the making and set a program standard.
Westmont went 82-314-1 (.207 winning percentage) in the nine seasons before Ruiz was hired. In the 13 years since, the Warriors are 397-261-1 (.602) with two regular-season conference championship and one conference tournament title, plus Opening Round appearances in 2014-16, 2018-19, 2021 and this year. This year’s 45 wins set a school record.
But the turnaround didn’t happen at once. Westmont posted sub-.500 records in Ruiz’s first three years.
“We felt like the only roadmap to sustained success at Westmont College baseball was going to be a slow, steady build,” Ruiz said. “We really felt like every year for the past 10 years, the goal was to get into the national tournament … and now we need to shift the focus. The goal needs to not be to get in, but to get out of the Opening Round.”
A well-rounded team got them here.
The Warriors earned all-conference honors at pitcher, catcher and infield, also boasting top-50 national marks in multiple offensive, defensive and pitching categories. A 3.92 earned-run average, good for 11th nationally, highlights Westmont’s statistics.
“I think this is one of the more balanced teams that we’ve had,” Ruiz said. “We don’t have your prototypical All-American arm that’s got 150 strikeouts, but we have a whole slew of guys that have kind of pitched in and done their part, bought into their roles.”
Among them is junior catcher Simon Reid, whose .391 average ranked second in the Golden State Athletic Conference. He also made the league’s Gold Glove team for his work behind the plate. Fellow junior Brady Renck brings speed, power and a golden glove to second base, and junior right-hander Eric Oseguera led the GSAC with a 2.59 ERA.
“We’ve been able to play pretty clean defense, especially in the postseason, we’ve thrown a lot of strikes and we’ve been fairly consistent across our lineup,” Ruiz said.
If Westmont’s season opener is an indication, the Series opener against LCSC should be a good one. The teams were scoreless through five innings in the season opener.
LCSC is 3-0 against Westmont at Harris Field and is 7-3 overall vs. the Warriors.
“There’s a little bit of a known entity; they’ve seen us, we’ve seen them,” Ruiz said. “We have a high level of respect for their coaches and their program. And we know what kind of players they are. We know their record is real.”