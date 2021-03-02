Shawn Wolter classifies his players as “a bunch of fighters,” who shoot proverbial uppercuts at taller, more seasoned opponents and scrap their way out of what looks to be impending defeat.
The coach saw it firsthand this past weekend and hopes that determination carries into the Class 1A Division I boys' basketball state tournament, where his Prairie Pirates are headed this week.
They were a few minutes away from being sent home to Cottonwood, but a dogged fourth-quarter comeback Saturday in their winner-take-all district tournament game is the Pirates’ new rallying cry.
“It was a crazy comeback,” Wolter said of his team’s 63-58 win against Genesee that Prairie trailed by 17 points early in the fourth quarter. “Just the amount of effort they put in defensively to finally put it together and just to not quit at that point in the game being down by that much. ... I think it’s going to translate well for us.”
The Pirates (17-5) open State at 1 p.m. Pacific today against Riverstone at Vallivue High School in Caldwell. The Otters (13-0), of Boise, represent one of those aforementioned opponents Prairie has to punch up to.
The Western Idaho Conference champions have played one game decided by single digits all season and enter the tournament with an average point differential of plus-31.2. The school initially opted out of the season, but later reversed course, according to the Idaho Statesman, and has emerged as a state title contender since taking the court in early January.
The roster is stocked with 11 seniors, led the 6-foot-6 Charlie DeBoer, a second-team All-Idaho pick in 2020 who’s averaging 22.3 points per game this year.
Prairie’s best five players top out at 5-11.
“They’ve got some size. I see they’ve got a lot of seniors on the team, so they’re a well-seasoned, veteran team,” Wolter said, “And obviously they’re in the state tournament for a reason.”
But so are the Pirates. Buoyed by an aggressive defense and a variety of capable scorers, Prairie is no state tournament newbie. The Pirates are at their seventh tourney in the past decade, and in that time they’ve claimed three state titles (2014, 2015, 2019), a runner-up trophy (2017) and a consolation championship (2018).
They’re paced by Cole Schlader, one of only three seniors. The 5-11 guard does it all for his team and is its de facto leader, Wolter said.
“He’s one of our top scorers, he’s one of our top rebounders, one of our better defenders,” Wolter said. “He’s an all-around great athlete, great kid to have on the team as far as being put into the role of a leader without really calling for it per se. The kids just look up to him because he’s been that kid his whole life.”
Schlader, Zach Rambo and Lane Schumacher all have eclipsed 20 points in separate outings this season, and yet more notable talent exists beyond them. Schlader (first team), Rambo (second team), Schumacher (honorable mention), Wyatt Ross (honorable mention) and Tyler Wemhoff (honorable mention) all earned spots on the Whitepine League’s all-league list that was announced Monday.
That kind of depth travels to State.
So does the never-say-die perseverance Prairie displayed on its way there.
“It’s going to be huge translating into the next few games,” Wolter said, “just knowing how much further they can actually dig than they did during the regular season.”
