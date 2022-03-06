If the Idaho women somehow claw their way to the title game of the Big Sky basketball tournament, it would be their 12th contest in 23 days.
In other words, that’s a big “if.”
Despite a late-season surge that put them in contention for a bye, the Vandals settled for the No. 6 seed and must play in the first round and need four wins to claim the championship Friday.
Idaho (12-17) plays No. 11 Portland State (0-20) at 7 p.m. Pacific on Monday at Idaho Central Arena in Boise.
Byes went to the top five seeds, and the Vandals still had a shot at grabbing one heading into their regular-season finale. But their taxing schedule might have caught up with them as they lost 86-69 on Friday at Northern Arizona, which nabbed the fourth seed. Later in the day, Montana defeated Sacramento State to grab No. 5.
So the Vandals have only two days to rest before returning to their whirlwind. It will be their fifth Monday game since Jan. 17, thanks mainly to postponements caused by coronavirus protocols in the Idaho camp and others.
Despite that, the Vandals made a credible run for the fifth seed. Before the NAU game, they’d won six consecutive games behind the tireless play of junior post Beyonce Bea, who averaged 29 points per outing during that stretch.
Now the Vandals play Portland State for the third time in eight days, having defeated the Vikings 64-39 and 73-68 last week in Moscow and Portland, Ore., respectively. The Moscow game had been rescheduled three times.
In other first-round games Monday, it’s No. 8 Northern Colorado vs. No. 9 Eastern Washington at 1:30 p.m. Pacific and No. 7 Sacramento State vs. No. 10 Weber State at 5:30 p.m.
If the Vandals win, they’d face No. 3 Southern Utah at 6 p.m.Tuesday. Also waiting in the wings are top-seeded Idaho State and No. 2 Montana State.
The men’s tournament begins Wednesday at the same venue.
