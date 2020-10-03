COTTONWOOD — If Idaho’s other 8-man state tournament contenders weren’t already nervous about potentially running into Prairie High School’s daunting football team, they absolutely should be now.
The Pirates, who sit atop the Class 1A-Division I media poll, put an emphatic hurting on league Whitepine League adversary Kamiah, which entered Friday’s hyped contest here tied for fourth, and as the league’s No. 2 team.
Prairie hung 58 first-half points on the Kubs, hitting cruise control after the break to win more than handily, 72-6 — a decision that’ll surely send shivers across the state.
“It should, I hope it does,” said All-Idaho Prairie senior lineman Dean Johnson, a muscle-bound 235-pounder. “That’s our goal. We want to win State, be the best team out there.”
After only 4½ minutes, the Pirates (4-0, 3-0) looked the part of behemoth. They were up 12-0, and noticeably in control of every facet.
“The first drive set the tone, that we were gonna play tough,” Johnson said. “We kept pushing on the pedal.”
Prairie’s defensive front made life miserable for the Kubs, permitting only one first-half possession lasting longer than four plays, and swarming for at least two stops at the line of scrimmage on every series.
The Kubs (4-1, 2-1) managed just 28 yards at the half, and committed four giveaways.
“Defensively, we played really, really well,” longtime Pirates coach Ryan Hasselstrom said. “Our front three guys did a really good job stopping their run plays, and our linebackers filled well. It was just a good all-around performance.”
Otherwise, a many-headed and strikingly physical Prairie offense seemed to collect chunk yardage at will, outgaining Kamiah 603-151 overall and averaging 11.2 yards per play.
“Every team’s gonna give us everything they can, so we go into every game and try to put the throttle down, knock them down and make sure they can’t come back,” said junior Brody Hasselstrom, an explosive and hard-nosed running back who ignited the Pirates’ offense out of the gate and finished with six touchdowns.
The lot of Pirate skill players took the form of schoolyard all-stars, time and again produced video game-like reps.
Early in the second, senior quarterback Cole Schlader corralled a low snap in the shotgun and scrambled left, spinning away from one defender, shaking another with a stutter-step, then lofting a toss over the middle to junior running back Tayden Hibbard, who evaded a couple more tacklers for good measure en route to a 68-yard touchdown — the rout’s most memorable play.
“A lot of it is just kids being football players,” Ryan Hasselstrom said. “We had some breakdowns on plays turn into big-yardage scores. It’s fun, it can turn into a playground a little bit.”
Forty seconds later, Prairie capitalized on a fumbled snap by Kamiah, with Schlader quickly tacking on a 3-yard touchdown for his third and final of the night, which made it 36-0 after 13 minutes of game time.
Schlader ran for 80 yards and passed 7-of-9 for another 140.
“I knew we were prepared for them ... but I was a little surprised at how dominant we were,” said Schlader, who snagged a pair of first-half interceptions too. “Defensively, we were dominant. Going in, we knew we’d be able to contain them. And I knew we’d be able to run it well.”
Brody Hasselstrom either broke at least two tackles per play or didn’t let himself get touched. He totaled 213 yards on 19 carries — including scoring romps from 40, 38 and 29 yards out.
“Right now, we’ve got a quarterback and two running backs that can get the job done, and that makes it tough,” Ryan Hasselstrom said of Prairie’s backfield, which lost Sports Illustrated All-American Cole Martin to an ACL injury in Week 1.
“It gives us more motivation to try and win it for him.”
Hibbard topped all pass-catchers with 80 yards, and John Gehring had a first-drive 30-yarder, which he tipped to himself above two Kubs to put Prairie in the red zone.
Kamiah was led by running back Colton Sams, who had 99 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown. Quarterback Gabe Eades was 5-of-10 for 2 yards as the Pirates brought the pressure and closed out on anything thrown their way.
“They’ve had a good system for a while now. They have good numbers, they’re physical and have a tradition that’s strong,” Kamiah coach Nels Kludt said of Prairie. “The rest of us are kinda playing catch-up at the moment.”
Kamiah 0 0 0 6—6
Prairie 20 38 8 6—72
First Quarter
Prairie — Cole Schlader 13 run (run failed).
Prairie — Brody Hasselstrom 40 run (pass failed).
Prairie — Hasselstrom 29 run (Schlader run).
Second Quarter
Prairie — Tayden Hibbard 68 pass from Schlader (John Gehring pass from Schlader).
Prairie — Schlader 3 run (Hibbard pass from Schlader).
Prairie — Hasselstrom 5 run (pass failed).
Prairie — Hasselstrom 20 run (Hibbard run).
Prairie — Hasselstrom 20 run (Dalton Ross pass from Schlader).
Third Quarter
Prairie — Hasselstrom 38 run (Lane Schumacher pass from Schlader).
Fourth Quarter
Prairie — Colton McElroy 11 run (run failed).
Kamiah — Colton Sams 21 run (pass failed).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Kamiah: Colton Sams 12-99, Landon Keen 12-43, Willis Williamson 2-5, Gabe Eades 9-2, Kolby Hix 1-0. Prairie: Brody Hasselstrom 19-213, Cole Schlader 6-80, Trenton Lorentz 2-52, Tayden Hibbard 6-39, Raven Cronan 2-21, Colton McElroy 1-11, Travis Alfrey 5-10, Jesse Cronan 1-1, Chase Kaschmitter 1-1.
PASSING — Kamiah: Gabe Eades 5-10-2—2. Prairie: Schlader 7-9-0—140, McElroy 1-2-0—35.
RECEIVING — Kamiah: Williamson 3-9, Quintin Millage 1-0, Keen 1-(-7). Prairie: Hibbard 3-80, John Gehring 2-38, Lorentz 1-35, Dalton Ross 2-22.
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.