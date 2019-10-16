VANDAL NOTES
MOSCOW — In hindsight, Paul Petrino would’ve made a switch at quarterback sooner than he did this past Saturday.
The seventh-year Idaho football coach ended up pulling struggling Mason Petrino early in the third quarter in an eventual 24-0 loss to Portland State, replacing him with Lewiston’s Colton Richardson, a 6-foot-4, 285-pounder who Paul Petrino thought might’ve been able to spark a mostly stagnant offense with his potent but erratic arm.
“If I had to do it again, it would’ve happened a lot earlier,” Paul Petrino said. “(Mason) took a beating against Weber, took a lot of big hits, then that third play of the (Portland State) game, when he got that late hit on him, I probably should’ve made the change right then.”
In regards to their starter for homecoming, at 2:30 p.m. Saturday against Idaho State (Root Sports), the Vandals staff will “play it by ear.” Mason Petrino didn’t practice Tuesday.
Richardson threw an interception on his first snap — a third-and-13 — but settled down later in the quarter and led UI (2-5, 0-3 Big Sky) into scoring position twice. The first series ended with two of Richardson’s three sacks taken; the next was capped by a missed 34-yard field goal by Cade Coffey, who Paul Petrino said has been a bit battered.
The junior All-American has stayed sound in his punting, but missed four relatively short field goals. Petrino said Washington State transfer Logan Prescott could get a shot if Coffey doesn’t heal up quickly.
And if Mason Petrino doesn’t either, Richardson could have his second chance at a redshirt squandered because of his filling in for an injured starter. He can only play in one more game and retain his junior-year redshirt.
Both quarterbacks’ outings were hampered by a Vikings flex defense that forced the Vandals to win one-on-one matchups across the field, of which they rarely did, particularly with an offensive line thrashed for 10 tackles for loss. Richardson managed a couple of 30-yard balls and a pair of 15-yard runs. He had some zipped passes dropped.
“We got in there and we just didn’t play as hard or fast as them,” said Logan Floyd, who also said that he’ll most likely remain at center for the rest of the year thanks to his swift improvement. “I felt like it was our attitude. We had a lot more excitement, something to prove against Eastern (Washington) or Weber State, rather than Northern Colorado or Portland State.
“We could’ve set the tone early, and we just didn’t. It took too long to get going, so they started running the ball, running the clock.”
PSU BEATS IDAHO AT ITS GAME — The Vandals seek to wilt away the clock, cooling down their foes’ offenses by way of inaction.
But that’s precisely what Portland State did against Idaho.
The Vikings held the ball for nine more minutes, logging a handful of five-minute drives to eventually drain a UI defense that played commendably, but wasn’t helped much, and oftentimes had to protect a short field.
Idaho controlled the game clock in the first quarter (9:26 to 5:34) and entered Viking territory twice. A cut block put a field goal out of reach on its first possession, and a red-zone pick sealed the next.
Portland State slowed its offensive tempo in the second quarter and put its marbles on its defense — which ranks No. 1 in the Big Sky — to bottle an Idaho attack that looked flat and uninspired for about 80 percent of the game.
“We gotta make plays, as opposed to just staying on the field,” Paul Petrino said. “We gotta quit hurting ourselves.”
UI has committed 10 turnovers and been flagged 32 times for 316 yards in their previous three games, all league defeats. Its offensive line has permitted 23 sacks in all, tied for the most in the conference.
THE COTTON EFFECT — When Jeff Cotton is present, the Vandals’ offense is noticeably elevated.
The star senior receiver takes on the role that signal callers usually do — he makes everyone around him better.
When he’s absent (like Saturday), a deficiency is palpable, in UI’s leadership and its offense as a whole.
“He always gets people to go, keeps us fired up; he’s a big leader,” said fellow receiver Cutrell Haywood, who was the only pass-catcher consistently targeted. He had six receptions for 56 yards but appeared to fatigue late, given his extensive workload.
Paul Petrino noted Cotton takes pressure off the running game — “because they have to worry about him.” He creates double teams, ensuing in openings for others, and keeps the troops rallied.
“Sometimes you see it on basketball teams, when the star goes out and other guy’s a really good No. 2 guy, but when he has to move up to 1 … maybe they’re not quite ready for that,” Petrino said.
Petrino’s feeling pretty confident Cotton will return for this week’s game. He was rehabbing on the sideline Tuesday, along with guard Conner Vrba.
Notable absentees included running back Aundre Carter and safety Davontae Ginwright, who cornerback Sedrick Thomas has been filling in for.
IMPROVING DEFENSE NEEDED HELP — As UI’s offense stayed listless during one of the team’s worst losses of the decade, the Vandals’ defense played well enough to have a shot. It held the Vikings to under 150 yards and zero points at the half, logged eight TFLs, and for about three quarters, contained a quarterback who prides himself on an ability to escape the pocket.
Linebackers Christian Elliss (14 tackles, three for loss) and Tre Walker hounded every ballcarrier and Charles Akanno continued to penetrate the trenches (2.5 TFL). Petrino called it Elliss’ “best game.” The only cons — two third-down penalties on the defense, the Big Sky’s seventh-ranked, which began to lose control of speedy quarterback Davis Alexander as the game wore on.
“I feel like it was above average, but not enough at the same time,” defensive tackle Rahsaan Crawford said. “When you come up short, are you gonna point the finger at the offense and tell them that y’all could’ve dug us out, or are you gonna point the finger back at yourselves, like, we could’ve done more.”
Crawford and Petrino pointed out defensive end Kayode Rufai for “keeping guys focused and still goal-oriented,” Crawford said, even after a loss that most likely knocked UI out of playoff contention.
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.