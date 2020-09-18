Two Whitepine League Division I contests and a nonleague test for Lewiston in the Kibbie Dome jump out among the area’s high school football games to keep a close eye on tonight.
Lapwai at Kamiah: Elite WPL QBs clash
In three games combined — all blowout wins — Wildcat quarterback Titus Yearout and Kubs signal-caller Gabe Eades have accumulated an approximate 1,050 yards from scrimmage, and 14 touchdowns.
“Definitely two of the better athletes in the Whitepine League,” Kamiah coach Nels Kludt said of the evasive field generals, both of whom stand above 6-foot and weigh 170 pounds. “They’re fast, quick guys. Both are explosive and tough for defenses to contain, especially when they can break it to the sideline.”
So if the Wildcat and Kub defenses are a bit off, it’d be fair to expect a thriller of a WPL barnburner in Kamiah between state tournament hopefuls.
The Kubs (2-0) will bank on team captain Bodie Norman and their stout defensive line to rattle Yearout early, and force Lapwai (1-0) to take to the air.
“They’ve got a big three-man front,” Wildcats coach Josh Leighton said. “They fly to the ball.”
No less important is Kamiah’s pass coverage, which can’t afford to slouch against a corps of Wildcat skill players that pride themselves on coordinated athleticism — and a junior quarterback who prides himself on proficiency with both his arm and legs.
Three Lapwai receivers had near-100-yard games last week in a rout of Troy. To get their playmakers the ball, the Wildcats field an open offense with multiple formations, then let their All-State basketball point guard go to work.
“It ends and begins with Yearout. He’s a special athlete,” Kludt said. “But they have great athletes around him. We’ll have to put our fastest guys on the field and try to keep stuff in front, keep them contained in the middle of the field.”
Eades excels most prominently on the ground, but is efficient with quick balls in Kamiah’s fast-paced offense. He’s misfired only a handful of times.
Yet the Kubs have some extra weapons to buoy their senior quarterback’s play too, including senior running back Landon Keen, who’s logged more than 200 yards in two games.
“The ability to stop that run game will be our focus,” said Leighton, whose defense boasts a potent blitz and a loaded box that features freshman phenom Sage Lone Bear, a 6-foot-3, 250-pounder who already has received a Division I offer from Morgan State.
Added Kludt: “We’re starting to establish the run game and are being physical. It’s working pretty well, and our young line is coming together pretty darn well too.”
Lakeland vs. Lewiston (in Moscow): Another adjustment
The Bengals learned Thursday they’d be suiting up for a “road game” against Lakeland inside the University of Idaho’s Kibbie Dome — the second site change in two weeks for Lewiston, which dropped a one-point “home” nonleague decision at Post Falls on Sept. 11.
“At this point, it doesn’t matter where we play,” coach Matt Pancheri said. “You couldn’t throw a bigger monkey wrench into the whole system.”
The venue won’t make a difference if Lewiston (2-1), riding a fiery rushing attack, can erupt on the Class 4A Hawks with the same pyrotechnics it exhibited in high-scoring wins at Kuna and Lake City.
So far, slippery senior quarterback Kash Lang has racked up 539 rushing yards and 11 total touchdowns, and well-rounded junior Cruz Hepburn has tacked on 343 and five scores behind a growing, speed-centric line.
Neutralizing 6-5, 220-pound Lakeland defensive end Ammon Munyer, a Division I collegiate prospect, will be crucial.
“They’ve got some real big, physical kids,” Pancheri said. “Our run game has been something we can lean on. I’m pretty happy with how that’s developing.”
Munyer doubles as a tight end, and is complemented by 6-5 receiver Alden Waddington. Bulky John White and scat back John Cornish have each had 100-yard games.
“They run some of the spread stuff, with a little bit more two-back,” Pancheri said.
“Stopping the run will be key,” with front seven notables like Shadryn Goeckner and Alec Eckert. But Pancheri’s also seen an uptick in the secondary’s play, an area of concern last year.
Lakeland played Lake City tough in a six-point loss, rolled over 3A Timberlake and was stomped by 5A powerhouse Coeur d’Alene.
Clearwater Valley at Genesee: Circled date
Before the season began, first-year Genesee coach Alex Schnebly put a mark on the calendar beside Clearwater Valley, highlighting the WPL matchup as an “impact game.”
“I knew that if we can make it through it, that’d put us in an excellent position for the postseason,” he said.
It’ll most likely be the toughest test yet for the Bulldogs (3-0), darkhorse State contenders with a new coach and a fresh-faced set of talents from Colton. Genesee, after inching out a last-minute win against Timberline in Week 1, hit its stride the past two weeks, taming an explosive Deary offense, then surging in the second half against Potlatch to collect its first WPL Division I victory since 2018.
CV of Kooskia overwhelmed D-II foe Salmon River, then hit a Prairie wall last week. But Schnebly knows the Rams also are aiming for one of the top few spots in the WPL standings. This could be billed as a statement game for either side and their rookie coaches.
“They’re a good young team, and after two weeks, we’ve kinda seen both sides of the spectrum,” said Rams coach Allen Hutchens, whose team moved inside this week for practices because of poor air quality. “We’re ready to get after it. The kids have been battling hard, they’ve had a good week of practice. They’ve been tackling well, hitting the inside game, passing routes.”
CV has shifted standout inside linebacker Dylan Pickering outside to combat the dual-threat tendencies of Colton-to-Genesee quarterback Angus Jordan, who’s fast becoming a WPL star. Jordan is approaching 1,000 total yards on the season, with 14 scores to boot.
“It’s just been a change of pace. A lot of the Whitepine League is run-heavy, so throwing the ball like we are has been a key to our success,” Schnebly said, referencing a Bulldog quarterback who can create offense outside the pocket, heave 40-yarders or cut into lanes for big yardage.
“... From what we’ve seen on (the Rams’) tape, their defense is what they take pride in, and they definitely deserve to.”
It should make for an intriguing clash between a dynamic Genesee offense and a stacked front seven for CV, which will need a secondary led by Ridge Shown to keep step with Bulldog pass-catchers for long stretches of time.
“We gotta stay home and be disciplined (up front), and our DBs, hanging with their receivers while (Jordan is) scrambling around will be key,” Hutchens said.
Offensively, the Rams have spread touches between four players. In the past two weeks, Genesee has met opponents exhibiting workhorse ballcarriers, Deary quarterback Brayden Stapleton and Potlatch running back Tyler Howard.
“(CV has) more weapons at their disposal, and that’s something we’ve worked on,” said Schnebly, crediting linebackers Wyatt Jordan and Jack Johnson with holding the glue together. “Our defense is playing extremely tough and improving each game.”
