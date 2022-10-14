Five weeks after sustaining an emotional injury in Week 2 against Wisconsin and one week after returning in a limited role against USC, Washington State safety Jordan Lee is back in the starting lineup.

The senior strong safety will be on the field for the first drive when the Cougars (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) take on Oregon State (4-2, 1-2) at 6 p.m. Saturday (Pac-12 Network) at Reser Stadium in Corvallis.

