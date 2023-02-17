Prairie post Tara Schlader, left, puts back an offensive rebound Thursday during an Idaho Class 1A Division I girls basketball state tournament first-round game against Greenleaf Friends at Columbia High School in Nampa.
Prairie guard Kristin Wemhoff, center right, drives to the basket Thursday during an Idaho Class 1A Division I girls basketball state tournament first-round game against Greenleaf Friends at Columbia High School in Nampa.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Prairie wasted little time showing why it entered the Idaho Class 1A Division I girls basketball state tournament as the No. 2 seed.
In the first two minutes of Thursday’s Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament first-round game against Greenleaf Friends, the Pirates jumped out to an 8-0 lead and registered three quick takeaways.
Prairie never took its foot off the gas en route to a 67-23 victory against the Grizzlies at Columbia High School in Nampa.
“We started the first half with some nerves and we had to find a way to overcome that,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said. “But once we hit the second half we were able to settle in, make more shots and play our game.”
The Pirates will face Raft River of Malta in a semifinal game at 4 p.m. today at the same location.
Here is what we learned:
Schlader is a beast
Tara Schlader finished the regular season averaging a double-double, but she saved her best work for the biggest stage.
She finished with a season-high 22 points, 17 rebounds and seven steals before fouling out. The senior’s load increased more to begin the second quarter after senior guard and leading scorer Kristin Wemhoff picked up her third foul with 3:28 left.
Schlader had 12 of Prairie’s 24 points in the first 16 minutes.
“She is just so good with her back to the basket,” Mader said. “We knew coming in that we had a size advantage with her inside, and we were able to take control of that. She was able to score inside but she also did a good job passing the ball and finding her teammates.”
Wemhoff came back in the second half and had 10 of her 16 points in the final two quarters.
Defensive masterclass
The Grizzlies (16-5) had little room to operate against Prairie’s full-court press defense. The Pirates had 24 steals, and held a 24-6 edge in points off turnovers.
“They started really attacking in the second half,” Mader said. “Getting the turnovers were paramount at the end of the game.”
Prairie’s defense also limited the Grizzlies to 8-for-32 (25%) shooting from 2-point range as they were held to single digits in all four quarters.
An unfortunate circumstance
The Grizzlies had won nine consecutive games since a 38-34 loss Dec. 22 against Rimrock.
But Greenleaf Friends players and coaches were playing with a heavy heart after assistant Loma Bittick died Feb. 9 after a car crash. Bittick’s husband, Jim, who also is the team’s head coach, also was involved in the crash and was hospitalized.
The Grizzlies, who haven’t been to the state tournament since 2009, elected to continue on despite the tragic accident.
“Their kids played with a lot of heart tonight,” Mader said. “To be able to come out and play under those circumstances is unbelievable. We’re thinking and praying for the Greenleaf community.”
